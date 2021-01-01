Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

1:1 Indica CBD CT Flint Pod 0.5g

by 14er

About this product

LINEAGE: High CBD blend.

AROMA: N/A

FLAVOR: Herbal with floral and kushy accents.

EFFECTS: It’s called nature’s best medicine for a reason. With 14er CBD pods, you can enjoy all the benefits with the assurance of mental clarity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!