Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Chem de la Chem Fresh Press Live Rosin 1g

by 14er
SativaTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Chem de la Chem
Chem de la Chem

Chem de la Chem is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog and i95. The result is a complex blend of sweet, creamy and earthy flavors you can only find in Chem de la Chem. When smoking this strain, you'll experience a classic head high that will help you focus and get on with your daily tasks. Chem de la Chem has bushy buds that are dark green with brown and orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Chem de la Chem for its pain reducing qualities and ability to stimulate appetite

Chem de la Chem effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
44% of people report feeling hungry
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!