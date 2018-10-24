About this strain
Guard Dawg
Guard Dawg is an indica-dominant phenotype bred by RedEyed Genetics. This flower’s genetic parentage is a combination of Abusive OG and TreStardawg. The plant smells of its OG heritage with overtones of caramel and coffee bean. But watch out! This strain packs a wallop and is recommended for nighttime use only.
Guard Dawg effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
22% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
