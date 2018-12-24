About this product
It’s the aroma that puts this juicy, purple delight high up on a pedestal. Bright, fresh-squeezed citrusy goodness with notes of sweet orange. The bag appeal is another major factor to its popularity. The buds are almost lavender in color, and are coated in sugary trichomes. This is a high functioning strain with a gentle, uplifting effect and mellow body high. It’s great for beginners, but is also embraced by seasoned vets. Users find it promotes an overall sense of well being. When you cross strains like Tangie and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, you are bound to end up with something truly unique. In this case, the juice was certainly worth the squeeze.
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
Tropicana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
236 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!