About this product

It’s the aroma that puts this juicy, purple delight high up on a pedestal. Bright, fresh-squeezed citrusy goodness with notes of sweet orange. The bag appeal is another major factor to its popularity. The buds are almost lavender in color, and are coated in sugary trichomes. This is a high functioning strain with a gentle, uplifting effect and mellow body high. It’s great for beginners, but is also embraced by seasoned vets. Users find it promotes an overall sense of well being. When you cross strains like Tangie and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, you are bound to end up with something truly unique. In this case, the juice was certainly worth the squeeze.