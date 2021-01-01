About this product
Bliss is a euphoric blend of three plant medicines and cannabis that promotes a bubbly sense of happiness and well-being. We’ve carefully designed an optimal blend of plants to create a calm, positive mood, plus a nice energy lift that makes you want to share your amazing mood with the whole world. Bliss is formulated from one of the greatest happy drugs ever known: Kanna, also known as Sceletium tortuosum. Kanna works great alone, but it also enhances the effects of cannabis, and we’ve added two other plant medicines for energy and positive outlook.
1906 is named for the last time cannabis was nationally accepted as a beneficial, versatile medicine. We believe it’s high time to bring cannabis back to the mainstream for the greater good (and the greater fun).
Our mission is to revolutionize self-care with more effective, more accessible options for everyday needs. We have created six thoughtfully-engineered formulas to help you do all the life stuff better—whether that’s improving energy levels, relaxation, focus, mood, sex, or sleep. Each formulation is an optimal combination of medicinal plants and single-strain pesticide free cannabis.
Every 1906 experience —whether it’s chocolate or a swallowable pill -- contains a patented technology that makes it the fastest-acting edible in the world, with an onset of 20 minutes or less.