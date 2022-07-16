Go is an all-natural performance enhancer made from cannabis sativa and four natural stimulants for clean energy. A combination of caffeine and L-theanine gives you a burst of alertness and motivation, Galangal enhances mental focus while preventing the typical caffeine "crash" and theobromine increases blood flow to both the brain and the body. Each Go Drop contains 5mg THC and 5mg CBD. 1 Drop per pack.



Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world.

Show more