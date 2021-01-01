About this product
Love uses optimal doses of five herbal aphrodisiacs and sense-enhancing cannabis to create the best sex drug in the world. It’s the first aphrodisiac that was designed to be equal opportunity and works consistently well on all genders. Love was thoughtfully created to target modern life’s common obstacles to great sex; it’s not just our bodies that have trouble getting in the mood, but our brains as well. That’s why Love is formulated for both a physical and psychological high, working to increase blood flow to the pelvic area and boost sensation while also helping you relax and get out of your head.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
1906 New Highs
1906 is named for the last time cannabis was nationally accepted as a beneficial, versatile medicine. We believe it’s high time to bring cannabis back to the mainstream for the greater good (and the greater fun).
Our mission is to revolutionize self-care with more effective, more accessible options for everyday needs. We have created six thoughtfully-engineered formulas to help you do all the life stuff better—whether that’s improving energy levels, relaxation, focus, mood, sex, or sleep. Each formulation is an optimal combination of medicinal plants and single-strain pesticide free cannabis.
Every 1906 experience —whether it’s chocolate or a swallowable pill -- contains a patented technology that makes it the fastest-acting edible in the world, with an onset of 20 minutes or less.
Our mission is to revolutionize self-care with more effective, more accessible options for everyday needs. We have created six thoughtfully-engineered formulas to help you do all the life stuff better—whether that’s improving energy levels, relaxation, focus, mood, sex, or sleep. Each formulation is an optimal combination of medicinal plants and single-strain pesticide free cannabis.
Every 1906 experience —whether it’s chocolate or a swallowable pill -- contains a patented technology that makes it the fastest-acting edible in the world, with an onset of 20 minutes or less.