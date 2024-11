Fall in love with the only equal opportunity, gender-inclusive aphrodisiac. Connect with your body and get out of your brain, increase blood flow, and boost libido through a blend of cannabis and plant medicines Damiana, Ashwagandha, Theobromine, Muira Puama, and Catuaba (""the Viagra of the Amazon"").



Swallowable pills with a rapid onset of 20 minutes.



Vegan, calorie-free, sugar-free, and gluten-free.



Each Love Drop contains 2.5mg THC and 2.5mg CBD.

read more