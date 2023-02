Midnight is an all-natural sleep aid that is non-habit forming, without the drowsy hangover affects of other sleep aids. It contains a blend of cannabis indica and Corydalis, a traditional Chinese herb that improves ability to fall asleep and relieves body pain and tension. Each Midnight Drop contains 5mg THC and 5mg CBD. Each Midnight Drop contains 5mg THC and 5mg CBD. 1 Drop per pack

Show more