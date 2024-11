"Find peace of mind and calm the body with a blend of two cannabinoids (THC & CBD) and plant medicines Magnolia and L-Theanine. Chill is the only 1906 Drop formulated with a high dose of CBD: When paired with THC and plant medicines reduces stress, releases tension, and relaxes without losing focus or function.



Swallowable pills with a rapid onset of 20 minutes.



Vegan, calorie-free, sugar-free, and gluten-free.



Each Chill Drop contains 5mg THC and 25mg CBD."

