1906 GENIUS Drops for Brainpower (pills for swallowing) 150mg 30-Pack
Product rating:
About this product
Genius is the first cannabis edible developed specifically to enhance brainpower.
It uses a single strain of cannabis sativa known to aid in mental sharpness, plus six additional plant medicines for cognitive focus.
Unlike other caffeinated formulas, Genius will not make you agitated, “speedy,” or jittery.
All 1906 Drops are calorie-free, gluten-free, and vegan.
Drops are made for swallowing; DO NOT CHEW!
Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world.
About this brand
1906 New Highs
1906 is named for the last time cannabis was nationally accepted as a beneficial, versatile medicine. We believe it’s high time to bring cannabis back to the mainstream for the greater good (and the greater fun).
Our mission is to revolutionize self-care with more effective, more accessible options for everyday needs. We have created six thoughtfully-engineered formulas to help you do all the life stuff better—whether that’s improving energy levels, relaxation, focus, mood, sex, or sleep. Each formulation is an optimal combination of medicinal plants and single-strain pesticide free cannabis.
Every 1906 experience —whether it’s chocolate or a swallowable pill -- contains a patented technology that makes it the fastest-acting edible in the world, with an onset of 20 minutes or less.
