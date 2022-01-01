About this product
Love is a world-famous aphrodisiac that will make your bed levitate.
It contains Blue Dream cannabis and five plant medicines for sensuality.
Damiana curbs inhibition, Catuaba increases sexual desire, Ashwagandha reduces stress, and Muira Puama, known as the "Viagra of the Amazon"... you can imagine what that does!
All 1906 Drops are calorie-free, gluten-free, and vegan.
Drops are made for swallowing; PLEASE DO NOT CHEW!
Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world.
It contains Blue Dream cannabis and five plant medicines for sensuality.
Damiana curbs inhibition, Catuaba increases sexual desire, Ashwagandha reduces stress, and Muira Puama, known as the "Viagra of the Amazon"... you can imagine what that does!
All 1906 Drops are calorie-free, gluten-free, and vegan.
Drops are made for swallowing; PLEASE DO NOT CHEW!
Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
1906 New Highs
1906 is named for the last time cannabis was nationally accepted as a beneficial, versatile medicine. We believe it’s high time to bring cannabis back to the mainstream for the greater good (and the greater fun).
Our mission is to revolutionize self-care with more effective, more accessible options for everyday needs. We have created six thoughtfully-engineered formulas to help you do all the life stuff better—whether that’s improving energy levels, relaxation, focus, mood, sex, or sleep. Each formulation is an optimal combination of medicinal plants and single-strain pesticide free cannabis.
Every 1906 experience —whether it’s chocolate or a swallowable pill -- contains a patented technology that makes it the fastest-acting edible in the world, with an onset of 20 minutes or less.
Our mission is to revolutionize self-care with more effective, more accessible options for everyday needs. We have created six thoughtfully-engineered formulas to help you do all the life stuff better—whether that’s improving energy levels, relaxation, focus, mood, sex, or sleep. Each formulation is an optimal combination of medicinal plants and single-strain pesticide free cannabis.
Every 1906 experience —whether it’s chocolate or a swallowable pill -- contains a patented technology that makes it the fastest-acting edible in the world, with an onset of 20 minutes or less.