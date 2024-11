Get a boost with the fastest, cleanest, and healthiest way to consume THC. Boost is the only 1906 Drop not infused with plant medicines or designed to create a specific effect.



Simply swallow to enjoy a healthier high in 20 minutes or use to boost any other 1906 Experience.



Vegan, calorie-free, sugar-free, and gluten-free.



Each Boost Drop contains 5mg THC.

