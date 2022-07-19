About this product
A combination of caffeine and L-theanine gives you a burst of alertness, Galangal enhances focus, and theobromine increases blood flow.
All 1906 Chocolates use artisanal chocolate and have no trace of cannabis taste, due to a proprietary flavor masking process.
Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world.
About this brand
Our mission is to revolutionize self-care with more effective, more accessible options for everyday needs. We have created six thoughtfully-engineered formulas to help you do all the life stuff better—whether that’s improving energy levels, relaxation, focus, mood, sex, or sleep. Each formulation is an optimal combination of medicinal plants and single-strain pesticide free cannabis.
