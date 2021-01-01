About this product
Midnight is an all-natural sleep aid. It is 1906’s best-selling product, and there is good reason: it really works. It’s become legendary among cannabis-industry professionals as the best sleep aid on the market, both in dispensaries and mainstream pharmacies. Midnight is a highly targeted blend of sleep-inducing plant medicine and relaxing cannabis that promotes deeper and more restful sleep. Midnight’s key ingredient, Corydalis, has been used for millennia and works in several crucial ways. It helps you fall asleep because of its sedative properties, and it helps you stay asleep because it targets body pain and tension, including acute, inflammatory, and neuropathic pain.
About this brand
1906 New Highs
1906 is named for the last time cannabis was nationally accepted as a beneficial, versatile medicine. We believe it’s high time to bring cannabis back to the mainstream for the greater good (and the greater fun).
Our mission is to revolutionize self-care with more effective, more accessible options for everyday needs. We have created six thoughtfully-engineered formulas to help you do all the life stuff better—whether that’s improving energy levels, relaxation, focus, mood, sex, or sleep. Each formulation is an optimal combination of medicinal plants and single-strain pesticide free cannabis.
Every 1906 experience —whether it’s chocolate or a swallowable pill -- contains a patented technology that makes it the fastest-acting edible in the world, with an onset of 20 minutes or less.
