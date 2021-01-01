Loading…
2 Roosters

9 Canister "Espresso" Wood Humidor

About this product

"Espresso" Wood Humidor with Spanish Cedar Lining and Glass See-thru Lid, Includes Nine Hand Crafted Black Marble Two Piece Tobacco and Weed Cannabis Canisters, a Humidistat and External Hygrometer.

Spanish Cedar Lined Humidor
External Hygrometer
Nine Marble Canisters
10.25"L x 8.75"W x 4.5"H
8.25 Lbs.
