About this product
Modified Grapes is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the potent GMO X Purple Punch strains. Known for its super fruity flavor and heavy-hitting high, Modified Grapes is a great choice for any hybrid lover who appreciates a slight indica lean in their bud. Like its name suggests, Modified Grapes has a super sweet and fruity grape flavor with a unique heavily pungent and dank spicy overtone. The aroma is very pungent and heavy with punches of rotting grapes and rich black pepper that will fill any room with its heavy stench. The Modified Grapes high hits you almost as soon as you exhale, filling you with a lifted sense of euphoria that instantly boosts your mood and leaves you flying.
About this strain
Modified Grapes is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO and Purple Punch. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Modified Grapes - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Modified Grapes effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
19% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
22 Red
22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down.
When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country.
Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music.
Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us.
Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.
