About this product
Mendo Breath is a super rare indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic OG Kush Breath with the rare Mendo Montage strain. This hard to find bud brings on the potency, with a THC level that bottoms out at about 19-20% on average and dazzling full bodied effects. Mendo Breath comes on pretty quickly after your first few hits, filling your mind and body with a happy tingly effect. This tingle quickly turns into a full on buzz, washing over you physically and pulling you down into a heavy couch-locked body high.
About this strain
Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.
Mendo Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
353 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
22 Red
22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down.
When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country.
Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music.
Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us.
Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.
