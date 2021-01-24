About this product
Nightfall
A cross between two outstanding Kush plants, Nightfall, is an incredibly potent 50/50 hybrid that is often mistaken for an Indica-dominant strain due to its deeply calming effects. The high originates in the spine as a warm and tingly sensation that gradually radiates throughout the body while unraveling tensions along the way. The flavor is equally tingly with its minty-sweet overtones and woodsy-pine undertones. Along with the flavor, Dont let the initial bursts of inspiration fool you, Nightfall is to be enjoyed in the evening when serious-relaxation and epic-snacks are the only things left on the list.
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
22 Red
22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down.
When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country.
Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music.
Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us.
Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.
