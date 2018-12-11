About this product
Rocket Fuel, not to be confused with the like-named “Russian Rocket Fuel,” is a super rare indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the classic Jet Fuel OG X Face Off OG BX1 strains. Perfect for any indica lover, this hard-hitting bud will have you dazed and kicked back after just one hit. The high starts with a rush of lifted effects that launch through your brain, leaving you totally euphoric and unfocused for hours on end. As your mind rushes higher and higher into outer space, your body will start to drop back to the earth, leaving you totally relaxed and couch-locked as you fade further and further away.
About this strain
Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression.
Rocket Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
67 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
22 Red
22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down.
When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country.
Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music.
Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us.
Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.
