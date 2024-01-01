About this product
HALF-OUNCE "SMALLS" BAG
Enjoy more radically premium flower with 22Red's half-ounce "SMALLS" bag! These exquisite small nug flowers are sourced from the same meticulously nurtured plants as our larger colas, ensuring BIG effects and BOLD terpy flavors. Don't compromise on quality for quantity - 22Red believes there is far more to a good smoke than the size of the nug!
BLUEBERRY SHORTCAKE
It can't get much more berry than this - A cross between Blueberry, Cherry Pie, and Sour Grape, 22Red's Blueberry Shortcake strain is loaded with a variety of juicy purple flavors that will have your mouth watering after just one whiff of its sweet sugary aroma. Though technically a 50/50 hybrid, this frosty dessert-flavored nug will leave you feeling ultra-relaxed, heavy-limbed, and ooey-gooey loose in no time flat!!
Enjoy more radically premium flower with 22Red's half-ounce "SMALLS" bag! These exquisite small nug flowers are sourced from the same meticulously nurtured plants as our larger colas, ensuring BIG effects and BOLD terpy flavors. Don't compromise on quality for quantity - 22Red believes there is far more to a good smoke than the size of the nug!
BLUEBERRY SHORTCAKE
It can't get much more berry than this - A cross between Blueberry, Cherry Pie, and Sour Grape, 22Red's Blueberry Shortcake strain is loaded with a variety of juicy purple flavors that will have your mouth watering after just one whiff of its sweet sugary aroma. Though technically a 50/50 hybrid, this frosty dessert-flavored nug will leave you feeling ultra-relaxed, heavy-limbed, and ooey-gooey loose in no time flat!!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
22Red
22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down.
When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country.
Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music.
Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us.
Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.
When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country.
Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music.
Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us.
Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000049DCRR00713151
Notice a problem?Report this item