About this product
The most concentrated way to enjoy 22Red's premium strains has arrived! Our live hash rosin dabs are made from only the best fresh-frozen indoor cannabis trichomes hand-captured in ice baths for purity and preservation of the most active cannabis molecules. Then, using meticulously calibrated heat-pressing methods, the trichomes are transformed into an insanely potent, mouthwatering, melty concentrate that will bend your mind and dazzle your palate!
About this brand
22Red
22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down.
When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country.
Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music.
Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us.
Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000049DCRR00713151
