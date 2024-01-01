About this product
LIVE ICE WATER HASH INFUSED PRE-ROLLS - 2.5G PACK
What happens when 22Red's platinum-quality flower is infused with live ice-water hash? You get a supercharged pre-roll with all the benefits of 22Red's mind-blowing flower combined with the concentrated potency of our live, cannabinoid-rich, terpene-heavy, pure, solventless hash. This proprietary union is everything we know about premium cannabis rolled into one awe-inspiring product.
GRAPE DURBAN
Fluffy dark green spades covered with sparkly trichomes make up the visual characteristics of 22Red's Grape Durban. This beautifully sticky bud gives off an ultra-sweet grape scent that quickly alerts one's tastebuds to the burst of vine-ripened fruit one is about to receive. Though considered a 50/50 hybrid, this sugary vintage is best used before bed or if you are looking for some serious downtime, as it is known to stomp the 'go' out of you, leaving nothing but a sweet juicy relaxation of body and mind.
About this brand
22Red
22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down.
When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country.
Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music.
Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us.
Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000049DCRR00713151
