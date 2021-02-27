About this product
essence from this rare and stunning flower. Born of two delectable strains, Cherry
Pie Kush and Joseph F1, Grateful Red is an evenly balanced hybrid that is best
known for producing fast-acting, blissfully euphoric sensations that gradually
evolve into deep mind-body relaxation. The happy and expansive high, coupled
with the irresistible flavor profile of rich earth, herbal spice, and sweet berry are
just some of the many reasons this colorful strain earns top ranking on 22Red’s
gratitude list!
About this strain
Coming from the Gage Green Group, Grateful Breath is a cross of OG Kush Breath and Joseph OG that instantly became a staple in their lineup. With frosty trichomes on light green (almost white) flowers, this strain produces dense kushy eye candy that puts out a gassy kush and sweet cookie terpene profile. Grateful Breath is an excellent choice for those who want some straight gas that will send you all the way to the couch.
About this brand
When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country.
Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music.
Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us.
Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.