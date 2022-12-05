Delta Extrax presents the all new Liquid Diamond Pre Rolls Infused with Delta 8 THC, Delta 10, & THC-O. Each jar contains 5 pre rolls (.5grams each) This combination of ingredients and cannabinoids makes for a truly unique smoking experience.



• 2.5 Grams Total Per Jar

• 5 Joints Per Pack

• Infused with Delta 8 THC, Delta 10, & THC-O

