About this product
Delta Extrax presents the all new Liquid Diamond Pre Rolls Infused with Delta 8 THC, Delta 10, & THC-O. Each jar contains 5 pre rolls (.5grams each) This combination of ingredients and cannabinoids makes for a truly unique smoking experience.
• 2.5 Grams Total Per Jar
• 5 Joints Per Pack
• Infused with Delta 8 THC, Delta 10, & THC-O
• 2.5 Grams Total Per Jar
• 5 Joints Per Pack
• Infused with Delta 8 THC, Delta 10, & THC-O
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
2381 CBD
Online shop offering CBD products like oil tinctures, edibles, hemp flower and hemp pre rolls. Specializing in Delta 8 CBD products.