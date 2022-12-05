About this product
Looking for higher potency than delta 8 thc? Look no further than these THC-O Neon Gummy Worms from Delta man. Each gummy contains 100mg of potent THC-O. These gummies come in a beautiful quality sealed mylar bag containing 10 gummies. The worm shape makes it easy to break off a piece and control your dosage!
• 100mg THC-O per gummy
• 1000mg Total THC-O per bag
• USA Hemp Derived THC-O
• 10 Gummies per bag
About this brand
2381 CBD
Online shop offering CBD products like oil tinctures, edibles, hemp flower and hemp pre rolls. Specializing in Delta 8 CBD products.