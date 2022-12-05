About this product
Dimo Hemp Pre Rolls contain 100% premium USA hemp derived Delta 8 THC. These pre rolls come 7 joints per jar for a total weight of 3.5g. The Dimo joints are .5gram each and are painted in Delta 8 distillate and then rolled in CBD kief. These Delta 8 pre-rolls will provide users with a fast and convenient way to achieve the desired effects of Delta 8 THC. Users have reported to feel relaxed, calm, and a nice buzz.
• 7 Joints Per Jar
• Each Joint Contains .5gram Delta 8 Infused Flower
• Painted with Delta 8 THC Distillate and Rolled in Kief
• Total of 3.5grams per jar
• Dog Walker Style Joints
• Great for Relaxing and Stress Free Feeling
About this brand
2381 CBD
Online shop offering CBD products like oil tinctures, edibles, hemp flower and hemp pre rolls. Specializing in Delta 8 CBD products.