Dimo Hemp Pre Rolls contain 100% premium USA hemp derived Delta 8 THC. These pre rolls come 7 joints per jar for a total weight of 3.5g. The Dimo joints are .5gram each and are painted in Delta 8 distillate and then rolled in CBD kief. These Delta 8 pre-rolls will provide users with a fast and convenient way to achieve the desired effects of Delta 8 THC. Users have reported to feel relaxed, calm, and a nice buzz.



• 7 Joints Per Jar

• Each Joint Contains .5gram Delta 8 Infused Flower

• Painted with Delta 8 THC Distillate and Rolled in Kief

• Total of 3.5grams per jar

• Dog Walker Style Joints

• Great for Relaxing and Stress Free Feeling

