Warning: Fortified Pre Rolls may have an intoxicating effect, use caution. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Consult your doctor if using in conjunction with other medication. Do not use while operating a vehicle. Keep out of reach of children. You should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Each of these lab-tested joints contains our trichome-rich delta 8 drizzled hemp. For an extra “punch,” these specialty pre-rolls are fortified with delta 8 THC. There’s no need to worry about inhaling inferior trim with our pre-rolls. Each of these joints only contains trichome-rich hemp smothered in delta 8. If you’re not used to delta 8, you’ll be surprised just how hard these pre-rolls hit.



• D8 1 gram Pre rolls.

• Tested to ensure quality.



Tested for CBD strength, THC strength, and to ensure free from any chemicals, pesticides, and bacteria.