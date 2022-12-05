Maui labs brings you convenient 2 ounce delta 8 liquid drink shots. Maui Labs Liquid drink shots are available in 4 different strain flavors. Each flavor is infused with natural terpenes for the most potent dose possible.



• 2 Ounces Of Liquid Per Shot

• Terpene Infused

• 125mg of Potent Delta 8 Per Shot For Fast Activation