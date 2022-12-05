Nerdy Bears are a sweet shareable edible that features a generous amount of delta-8 thc per gummy. Each gummy features 105mg of delta-8 thc and CBD. There are 4 gummies in each bag for a total of 420mg of cannabinoids. Each fruity gummy center is surrounded by tangy crunchy colored candy (n-erds). These gummies are extremely potent and we highly suggest with starting out with 1 gummy. Each bag consists of an assortment of flavored edible bears.



• 105mg Delta-8 THC Per Gummy

• Made From USA Grown Hemp

• Gelatin Based

• 2018 Farm Bill Compliant

