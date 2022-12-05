About this product
Nerdy Bears are a sweet shareable edible that features a generous amount of delta-8 thc per gummy. Each gummy features 105mg of delta-8 thc and CBD. There are 4 gummies in each bag for a total of 420mg of cannabinoids. Each fruity gummy center is surrounded by tangy crunchy colored candy (n-erds). These gummies are extremely potent and we highly suggest with starting out with 1 gummy. Each bag consists of an assortment of flavored edible bears.
• 105mg Delta-8 THC Per Gummy
• Made From USA Grown Hemp
• Gelatin Based
• 2018 Farm Bill Compliant
• 105mg Delta-8 THC Per Gummy
• Made From USA Grown Hemp
• Gelatin Based
• 2018 Farm Bill Compliant
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
2381 CBD
Online shop offering CBD products like oil tinctures, edibles, hemp flower and hemp pre rolls. Specializing in Delta 8 CBD products.