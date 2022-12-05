About this product
2.25 gram Delta 8 THC hemp infused pre-roll blunts. These blunts feature the most potent hemp infused with Delta 8, super potent Delta 8 extract oil, and Delta 8 Keif.
2.25 Grams per pre roll blunt
• 2 grams of delta 8 infused hemp flower and .25 grams of delta 8 distillate
• Extremely potent
• Proprietary glass mouth piece tip
• Proprietary Packwoods embossed hemp wrap
• Rolled in delta 8 Keif
About this brand
2381 CBD
Online shop offering CBD products like oil tinctures, edibles, hemp flower and hemp pre rolls. Specializing in Delta 8 CBD products.