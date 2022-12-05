About this product
Each 2 gram Moon Blunt contains Delta-8, Delta-10 & Live Resin Terpenes. Each Moon Blunt is produced from indoor organic flower wrapped in hydroponic Kief.
• 2 gram Moon Blunts
• Blend of Delta-8, Delta-10, Live Resin Terpenes
• 150 MLS Delta-8 & Delta 10
• 50 MLS Live Resin Terpenes
• 2 gram Moon Blunts
• Blend of Delta-8, Delta-10, Live Resin Terpenes
• 150 MLS Delta-8 & Delta 10
• 50 MLS Live Resin Terpenes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
2381 CBD
Online shop offering CBD products like oil tinctures, edibles, hemp flower and hemp pre rolls. Specializing in Delta 8 CBD products.