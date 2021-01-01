About this product

This is a 75 square foot heavy duty all-weather nylon trellis net with a 60 lb. breaking strength for supporting extremely heavy crop loads. This soft, non-burning All-Season net by 247Garden protects tender vines, foliage and fruits. With a 5 inch mesh, this trellis net is designed to help produce high-yield vegetables such as tomatoes, beans, ,peas, fruit and flowers alike by maximize the plant growth in the vertical direction. In addition, the 247Garden Trellis Netting also helps lifts up plants from the ground and reduces damage from insects, rodents and ground-rot.



Features:

5X15 FT Dimension. Covers 75 SQFT

Heavy-Duty Nylon Material for All-Season, All-Weather Gardening

60LB Breaking-Strength

Soft Non-Burning Nylon Material