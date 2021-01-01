247 Garden
All-Season 5X30FT Trellis Netting w/ 5" Square Mesh (White, Nylon Gardening Net 150 Sqft)
About this product
Features:
5X30FT Dimension. Covers 150 SQFT
Heavy-Duty Nylon Material for All-Season, All-Weather Gardening
60LB Breaking-Strength
Soft Non-Burning Nylon Material
Benefits of using trellis netting:
Allows plants to grow healthily and tall
Maximizes yields by increasing plant exposure to air and sunlight
Reduces damage from insects, rodents and ground-rot
Trains plants to grow vertically
Large 5 inch open mesh. Great for peas, beans, tomatoes and cucumbers
All-weather heavy-duty nylon material
Optimizes gardening space
