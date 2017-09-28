Loading…
Logo for the brand 3 Docs Extracts

3 Docs Extracts

Pineapple Kush

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Pineapple Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
485 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
