About this product

Container: 8ml Spray bottle How to Use: Shake bottle. Adults spray 6 sprays into mouth For best results spray under tongue, hold for a few seconds, then swallow. Use twice daily as a dietary supplement. To clean spray rinse under warm water. Do not use if seal is broken. Store in cool dry place.



Oral absorption increases effectiveness, allowing your body to utilize all the necessary minerals and nutrients. Through oral absorption, nutrients go directly into the blood stream, then into the cells within a matter of minutes.



An oral spray made with natural ingredients combined with cannabinoids to temporarily relieve minor aches and pains. This on-the-go pain relief spray has been scientifically tested to be safe and effective.



KEY BENEFITS:



PAIN RELIEF: Blended with CBD, this spray reduces vomiting & nausea, suppresses muscle spasms and reduces migraines, seizures and convulsions.

ADDITIONAL USE: Relieves canker sores, cheek bites and pain from dentures or braces.

CONVENIENT: On-the-go pain relief, 3BL | PAIN RELIEF is easy to carry and travel with.