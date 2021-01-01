About this product
This potent 1:1 blend of ~40% Delta 8 THC and ~40% CBN is designed for the ultimate relaxation. Finished with 10% CBC, 2% CBD and our ultra-relaxing Strawberry Napalm terpenes, Comfortably Numb will have you feeling just like its name 20 minutes after a puff or two.
Our .5ml and 1ml Delta 8 THC:CBN vape cartridges contain a potent 1:1 blend of Delta 8 THC and CBN, with CBC and our caryophyllene-rich terpene blend to potentiate effects. The blend is finished off with a small amount of CBD to smooth out the experience and to help lower peak Delta 8 THC effects for those who get too much energy from it. All cannabinoids are 100% derived from hemp and each vape cartridge contains approximately:
1000mg total extract
~400mg Delta 8 THC
~400mg CBN
~100mg CBC
~20mg CBD
~80 mg terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs (less than 3 seconds).
WARNING: THIS VAPE MAY CRYSTALLIZE WITHIN 1-3 WEEKS AFTER APPLYING INITIAL HEAT AND MAY REQUIRE HEATING THE CARTRIDGE WITH A HAIR DRYER TO LOOSEN THE OIL ENOUGH TO USE. THE OIL IS STILL, GOOD WHEN IT CRYSTALLIZES IT IS JUST A MINOR INCONVENIENCE TO BE AWARE OF WHEN BUYING THIS CARTRIDGE.
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
