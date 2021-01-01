About this product

About Our Delta 10 THC Vape Cartridge



Our Delta 10 vape cartridge features a blend of 100% hemp-derived Delta 10 THC and Delta 8 THC as well as your choice of terpenes. Delta 10 is described by some as being a "super sativa".



~95% Delta 10 and Delta 8

~5% Terpenes

no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

What is Delta 10?



Delta 10 is an isomer of Delta 8 and Delta 9, but has different effects. Users typically report a combination of uplifting, soothing and relaxing sensations that fill both the body and mind. It is considered by some to be a higher-energy cannabinoid compared to delta 8.



Is Delta 10 Vape Cartridge right for me?



It’s important to know that extensive research with our Delta 10 THC vape cartridge is not currently available. There are no long or short term studies on the safety of this product. You should consult and work with a licensed physician, trained in cannabis medicine, before using this product.



Due to the lack of scientific studies and safety data with Delta 10 THC, we do not suggest using this product if you are pregnant, nursing, under 21, in poor physical health, or taking any other medications. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product.



Delta 10 THC Product Description

Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 1ml 510 cartridge with 1.0 ml total material

Serving Size: One puff

Servings per Vape Cartridge: Varies depending on the size of puffs

Coil: Ceramic

Tank: Glass

Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 10 THC oil and a custom blend of terpenes

Delta 10 Vape Cartridge Extract Description

Type: Broad-spectrum Delta 10 and Delta 8 with natural terpenes

Amount of Extract: 1.0 ml

Extraction Material: Hemp

∆9THC Content: Less than 0.3%

Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes

Directions



The cartridge is ready to go upon receipt and works simply by attaching it to a 510 compatible battery and inhaling with your lips around the mouthpiece. Do not unscrew mouthpiece. Keep at room temperature and upright to prevent leaking. You will need to have a 510 compatible battery. Batteries are not included with our vapes and must be purchased separately.



DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT



Consult a physician before using this product.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.



Differences in Terpene Strains



We offer 2 different types of terpenes: botanical derived and cannabis-derived.



Botanical Derived Terpenes



These terpenes are typically made of terpenes sourced from plants other than cannabis and may also contain flavorings. They will have a more artificial flavor taste that is great for those who dislike the earthiness of CDTs. They also tend to have far less smell than CDTs when used.



Cannabis Derived Terpenes



These terpenes are taken directly from the cannabis plant. CDTs tend to have a more potent smell and also a wider variety of compounds and terpenes in them than botanical-derived terpenes. This is typically better for those looking for a more well-rounded “entourage effect”.



Important Product Notes

DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR.

This Delta 10 THC vape cartridge may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.

This Delta 10 THC vape cartridge can be intoxicating to some people. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product.

There is supposed to be air at the top of the tank. When the cartridge is made, the oil is poured to the top of the glass tank and capped quickly to prevent leaking. Over time the oil gradually soaks into the coil area creating space at the top of the tank. This can be as much as 40% of the total amount, which can make tanks appear partly unfilled while actually containing a full amount of product

Our Delta 10 THC vape cartridge is legal according to federal law and most state laws. Our Delta 10 THC extract 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. 3Chi retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. 3Chi is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.

Vape Cartridge Age Requirements



All vape cartridge purchases require age verification for retail customers only. Please follow the Age Verification step-by-step instructions at checkout. Some purchases may require proof of photo identification. For all questions regarding this, please contact our support team here.



Delta 10 Vape Cartridge Shipping Exclusions



3Chi retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. Due to Δ10THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to some states.



If your state laws have been recently updated or you feel there is language supporting Δ10THC’s legality in your state, please reach out to us at support@3chi.com with excerpts from the bill supporting your case, as well as links to the full-text versions of your state laws for our review.



Delta 10 Vape Cartridge Troubleshooting



Clogging is a common issue with any Delta 10 THC vape cartridge. This most often occurs due to un-inhaled vapor remaining in the airway after use, and, upon cooling, the vapor turns back into an oil and sticks to the inner walls of the vape cartridge airway. Over time this will continually build up until there is total blockage of the airway with Δ10THC oil. You can fix this by inserting a skinny item, like an unwound paperclip into the airway and scraping the walls to remove the excess oil. This oil is safe to consume orally if you wish.



A temporary solution is to preheat your cartridge in order to create warm vapors that loosen the oil in the airway. While this may create a temporary hole in the airway blockage, which will allow the Delta 10 THC vape cartridge to be used, the blockage is likely to reoccur immediately after use and may eventually lead to oil build that works its way out of the airway and into your mouth at some point.



Prevention or delay of these clogs is possible by clearing the airway fully after use. The less remaining vapor, the slower the buildup of oil. Another way is to take smaller hits. Larger hits tend to thicker vapor (i.e. more oil) in the airway compared to hits of 3 seconds or less.