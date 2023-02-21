About this product
Strain: Sativa Hybrid
Effects: Creative, Energizing, Euphoric, Happy
Flavor: Berry, Blueberry, Fruity, Herbal, Sweet, Vanilla
About Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge
Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cart available and contains 95% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 5% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml and .5ml delta 8 THC vape cartridge contain approximately:
- 1000mg or 500mg total oil
- 950mg/475mg Delta 8 THC oil (95%+ Δ8THC)
- 50mg/25mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes
- no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
This is a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Additionally, Δ8THC is a harsh cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our 1ml packaging will say “approximately 900mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our products may test higher.
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
