Strain: Sativa Hybrid

Effects: Creative, Energizing, Euphoric, Happy

Flavor: Berry, Blueberry, Fruity, Herbal, Sweet, Vanilla



About Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge

Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cart available and contains 95% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 5% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml and .5ml delta 8 THC vape cartridge contain approximately:



- 1000mg or 500mg total oil

- 950mg/475mg Delta 8 THC oil (95%+ Δ8THC)

- 50mg/25mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes

- no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



This is a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Additionally, Δ8THC is a harsh cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.



NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our 1ml packaging will say “approximately 900mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our products may test higher.





Show more