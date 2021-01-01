About this product

About HHC Vape Cartridge

Our HHC is the most potent Hexahydrocannabinol vape cartridge available. Most HHC users report a great mental and body feeling with little to no drawbacks. HHC offers a relaxing feeling similar to Delta 9 THC, without the sluggish couch-lock side effect. HHC gives a more social effect and is less harsh on the lungs than Delta 8.. Each 1ml HHC vape cartridge contains approximately:



1 ml total oil

95% HHC

5% terpenes

no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

HHC Vape Cartridge Product Description

Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1 ml total material

Serving Size: One puff

Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies depending on the size of puffs

Coil: Ceramic

Tank: Glass

Ingredients: Broad Spectrum HHC oil and strain-specific terpenes of your choice

HHC Vape Cartridge Extract Description

Type: Broad-spectrum HHC oil with natural terpenes

HHC Content: Approx. 95%+ HHC

Hemp-Derived: Yes

∆9THC Content: None detected

Natural Terpenes: Yes

HHC Vape Cartridge Directions

Our HHC vape cartridges are compatible with a 510 compatible battery. You will need to have a 510 compatible battery. Batteries are not included with our vapes and must be purchased separately. Attach the cartridge to a 510 compatible battery and inhaling with lips around the mouthpiece. Do not unscrew the mouthpiece. Keep at room temperature and upright to prevent leaking. Keep out of sunlight and in a cool, dark place for the longest life of the product. The product may go bad or lose its potency if subjected to extreme heat or sunlight for long periods.



DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT



Consult a physician before using this product.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.



What is HHC?

HHC is short for Hexahydrocannabinol. It is a cannabinoid similar to Delta 8 THC. While it is found naturally within the hemp plant, it is found in very small amounts. This means it needs to be made in a lab by skilled chemists for a sizable amount to place in products or to test scientifically. However, HHC doesn’t contain THC. Therefore, at no point in the process does the product go over 0.3 percent Delta 9 THC. There is no conflict between HHC and the Farm Bill.



HHC Vape Cartridge Effects

Happy

Calm

Social

There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of HHC, and everything that follows is based on firsthand user experiences with HHC and is provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our HHC vape cartridge does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or other ailments. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but HHC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Important Product Notes

DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR.

This HHC vape cartridge may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, diagnosed, or undiagnosed medical issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.

HHC will likely cause you to fail a drug test. Do not use this product if you need to pass a drug test.

This HHC vape cartridge can be intoxicating to some people. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product.

There is supposed to be air at the top of the tank. Over time the oil gradually soaks into the coil area creating space at the top of the tank. This can be as much as 40% of the total amount, which can make tanks appear partly unfilled.

Our HHC vape cartridge is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our HHC extract is 100% derived from hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. 3Chi is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all liabilities pertaining to your purchase.

Vape Cartridge Age Requirements

All vape cartridge purchases require age verification for retail customers only. Please follow the Age Verification step-by-step instructions at checkout. Some purchases may require proof of photo identification. For all questions regarding this, please contact our support team here.



Age Requirements

All purchases require age verification for retail customers only. Please follow the Age Verification step-by-step instructions at checkout. Some purchases may require proof of photo identification. For all questions regarding this, please contact our support team here.



Shipping Exclusions

3Chi retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. Due to Δ8THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont.



If your state laws have been recently updated or you feel there is language supporting Δ8THC's legality in your state, please reach out to us at support@3chi.com with excerpts from the bill supporting your case, as well as links to the full-text versions of your state laws for our review.



HHC Vape Cartridge Troubleshooting

Clogging is a common issue with any vape cartridge. This most often occurs due to un-inhaled vapor remaining in the airway after use, and, upon cooling, the vapor turns back into oil and sticks to the inner walls of the vape cartridge airway. Over time this will continually build up until there is total blockage of the airway with HHC oil. You can fix this by inserting a skinny item, like an unwound paperclip into the airway and scraping the walls to remove the excess oil. This oil is safe to consume orally if you wish.



A temporary solution is to preheat your cartridge in order to create warm vapors that loosen the oil in the airway. While this may create a temporary hole in the airway blockage, which will allow the HHC vape cartridge to be used, the blockage is likely to reoccur immediately after use and may eventually lead to an oil build that works its way out of the airway and into your mouth at some point.



Prevention or delay of these clogs is possible by clearing the airway fully after use. The less remaining vapor, the slower the buildup of oil. Another way is to take smaller hits. Larger hits tend to thicker vapor (i.e. more oil) in the airway compared to hits of 3 seconds or less.