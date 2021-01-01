About this product

About Our THCv Vape Cartridge

Our 1 ml THCv vape cartridge features 75% ∆8THC and 10% THCv (an abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin), and a custom blend of CBC, CBT, CBD and terpenes.



1ml total extract

~75% ∆8THC

~10% THCv (95% ∆8THCV plus 5% ∆9THCV)

~10% CBC

Less than 1% CBT and CBD

No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

Is THCv Vape Cartridge right for me?

It’s important to know that extensive research with our THCv vape cartridge is not currently available. There are no long or short term studies on the safety of this product. You should consult and work with a licensed physician, trained in cannabis medicine, before using this product.



Due to the lack of scientific studies and safety data with THCv, we do not suggest using this product if you are pregnant, nursing, under 21, in poor physical health, or taking any other medications. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product.



Product Description

Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 1ml 510 cartridge with 1ml total material

Serving Size: One puff

Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies depending on the size of puffs

Coil: Ceramic

Tank: Glass

Ingredients: Broad Spectrum THCv oil and a custom blend of terpenes

THCv Vape Cartridge Extract Description

Type: Broad-spectrum THCv with natural terpenes

Amount of Extract: 1 ml

∆8THC Content: ~75%

THCv Content: ~10%

Extraction Material: Hemp

∆9THC Content: less than 0.3% (typically none detected)

Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes

Directions

The cartridge is ready to go upon receipt and works simply by attaching to a 510 compatible battery and inhaling with lips around the mouthpiece. Do not unscrew mouthpiece. Keep at room temperature and upright to prevent leaking.



DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT



Consult a physician before using this product.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.



What is THCv?

THCv, (tetrahydrocannabivarin), is a cannabinoid with few formal scientific studies on it. THCv is a potential antagonist or agonist of the CB1 receptor, depending on the dose. There are thoughts that it could be good for suppressing appetite, but there are not enough scientific studies to determine if this is actually true.



Important Product Notes

DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR.

This THCv vape cartridge may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.

This THCv vape cartridge can be intoxicating to some people. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product.

There is supposed to be air at the top of the tank. When the cartridge is made, the oil is poured to the top of the glass tank and capped quickly to prevent leaking. Over time the oil gradually soaks into the coil area creating space at the top of the tank. This can be as much as 40% of the total amount, which can make tanks appear partly unfilled while actually containing a full amount of product

Our THCv vape cartridge is legal according to federal law and most state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. 3Chi retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. 3Chi is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.