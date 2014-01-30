4&20 Blackbird
Type A
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
We have crafted the perfect formula to give you a boost of energy. Type A has no additives or preservatives, is gluten-free, and vegan friendly. This product comes in a case of 10 with each package containing 10 sticks. Don’t let the size fool you, “Type A” packs a PUNCH. With endless possibilities let your imagination ...
Bruce Banner effects
Reported by real people like you
890 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
35% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
