About this product
Dark chocolate with lightly toasted, locally-grown hazelnuts. Fair Trade 72% Cacao. Gluten-Free, All-Natural
Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (72% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), Nuts, hazelnuts or Filberts, Cannabis Oil Potency: 10mg THC
About this brand
4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.