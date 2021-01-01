Loading…
4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal

Milk Chocolate Bar 180mg

The best known high-potency chocolate brand on the West Coast
Milk Chocolate

Smooth, creamy, classic milk chocolate. Great for making 4.20 s’mores! Fair Trade 38% Cacao. Gluten-Free, All-Natural.

Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (38% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, milk powder, skim milk powder, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), Cannabis Oil
