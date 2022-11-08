About this product
The best known high-potency chocolate brand on the West Coast
Milk Chocolate
Your favorite 4.20Bar in a bite-sized morsel! Now offered in 1:1 THC:CBD for a balanced effect. Smooth, creamy, classic milk chocolate. Fair Trade 38% Cacao. Gluten-Free, All-Natural
Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (38% cacao beans, , pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, mik powder, skim milk powder, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), toffee (sugar, palm oil, dairy butter, [milk], almonds, artificial flavor, soy lecithin), and Cannabis Oil
100mg THC + 100mg CBD (10mg THC + 10mg CBD per serving)
Proprietary Recipe made with Guittard Chocolate
Non-GMO Verified
About this brand
4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.