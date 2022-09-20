About this product
The best known high-potency chocolate brand on the West Coast
Milk Chocolate
Your favorite 4.20Bar in a bite-sized morsel! Smooth, creamy, classic milk chocolate. Fair Trade 38% Cacao. Gluten-Free, All-Natural.
Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (38% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, milk powder, skim milk powder, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), Cannabis Oil.
100mg THC (10mg THC per serving)
Proprietary Recipe Made with Guittard Chocolate
Non-GMO Verified
Milk Chocolate
Your favorite 4.20Bar in a bite-sized morsel! Smooth, creamy, classic milk chocolate. Fair Trade 38% Cacao. Gluten-Free, All-Natural.
Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (38% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, milk powder, skim milk powder, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), Cannabis Oil.
100mg THC (10mg THC per serving)
Proprietary Recipe Made with Guittard Chocolate
Non-GMO Verified
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.