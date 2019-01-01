420 Property Management Inc
About 420 Property Management Inc
420 Property Management is a diversified real estate development and property management company with a focus on the burgeoning hemp, cannabis, medical and legal marijuana industries. Through three integrated operating subsidiaries, 420 manages the full life cycle of real estate investment and property management in the cannabis and hemp industry. From acquisition of zoned agricultural land and commercial properties, to construction and development of technologically advanced cultivation, commercial and agricultural projects; to managing leasable commercial and retail sites.