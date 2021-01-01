Loading…
420 Real Properties

SOLD! 40 ACRES, East of Humboldt at $800K

About this product

Every so often, we have a Northern California property jump onto the list and today, we’re adding a new one!

What would you create with…
• 40 Acres of land
• With a provisional 10-20K SQFT CULTIVATION permit from Trinity County (Which allows for state application)
• That has grid power
• A 10GPM well and seasonal creek
• A 30x60 steel shop with spray foam insulation and AC,
• 50,000-gallon water storage
• And multiple outbuildings

We expect this one to go FAST!

So, if you can see yourself setting up your operation and taking advantage of a 10-20K SQFT provisional permit and applying for your state license…

Call us TODAY at 949-916-0022 x407 or email info@420realproperties.com for more details and to get started.

420 Real Properties - Paul K. Thompson - CAL BRE # 00547210
