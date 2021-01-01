About this product

Every so often, we have a Northern California property jump onto the list and today, we’re adding a new one!



What would you create with…

• 40 Acres of land

• With a provisional 10-20K SQFT CULTIVATION permit from Trinity County (Which allows for state application)

• That has grid power

• A 10GPM well and seasonal creek

• A 30x60 steel shop with spray foam insulation and AC,

• 50,000-gallon water storage

• And multiple outbuildings



We expect this one to go FAST!



So, if you can see yourself setting up your operation and taking advantage of a 10-20K SQFT provisional permit and applying for your state license…



