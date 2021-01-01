About this product

This property is zoned for M1 indoor cultivation and L1 manufacturing, distribution and testing making it an ideal spot to begin pursuing your entrepreneurial endeavors while applying for your license and permit(s).



Both floors of this wide-open space enable you to build out to your desired specs and give you creative freedom while deciding the layout of your setup. Choose your use, sign the lease and get to work setting up.



This one won’t last long - call us at 949-916-0022 x407 or email info@420realproperties.com to book a free consultation and see this property ASAP.