Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand 420 Real Properties

420 Real Properties

LEASED! 2.4K SQFT in Los Angeles at $1.50 PSF

About this product

This property is zoned for M1 indoor cultivation and L1 manufacturing, distribution and testing making it an ideal spot to begin pursuing your entrepreneurial endeavors while applying for your license and permit(s).

Both floors of this wide-open space enable you to build out to your desired specs and give you creative freedom while deciding the layout of your setup. Choose your use, sign the lease and get to work setting up.

This one won’t last long - call us at 949-916-0022 x407 or email info@420realproperties.com to book a free consultation and see this property ASAP.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!