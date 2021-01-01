About this product

This large state-compliant property is the perfect space to take your operation to the next level.



The warehouse will be wide-open when leased, has extremely high ceilings, 1,600 amps of power, offices, security systems, 3 roll-ups and a large secure, private fenced yard. If you're cramped and have outgrown your existing space or are expanding your operation, this is your perfect next step.



Whether you are looking to lease or purchase a property for your expanding business in the marijuana industry, or would like to lease your space to one of our clients, we are committed to taking care of your needs. We know that finding the right property can be a time-consuming and difficult process to manage on your own. We’re here to alleviate that stress so you can focus on doing what you do best.



CALL 949-916-0022 x407 or EMAIL info@420realproperties.com FOR MORE DETAILS)